Discounts and freebies to score at Walmart during tax-free weekend

Tax-free weekend begins Friday! 10 News is working for you to help save you money.

We checked out the largest retailer, Walmart to see some of their best deals on school supplies to add up extra savings.

What 10 News found:

Make sure to look for clearance items and red rollback signs for sales. This is an added bonus on your discount.

Over 300 hundred stationery items are on rollback, and we found a lot of school essentials for under a dollar.

College ruled notebooks, normally 88 cents each are now 4 for a dollar.

Cra-Z-Art 12 count of colored pencils normally 97 cents are now discounted for 50 cents.

Cra-Z-Art 10 count markers normally $1.97 are now only 50 cents.

Cra-Z-Art crayons which are regularly 50 cents are now only a 25 cents.

Don’t miss this freebie. Bic Gel-O-City pens priced up to $16 are free with a mail-in rebate offer. Choose from any Bic Gel-ocity Gel Pen brand including Bic Gel-ocity Original, Bic Gel-ocity Quick Dry, Bic Gel-ocity Quick Dry Special Edition, or Bic Gel-ocity Ultra.



Follow the instructions below

There is a limit of two rebate requests per family or address.

Receive a check for the amount paid within 8-10 weeks.

Send the original UPC barcode cut from the Bic package to the address provided.

Fill in the electronic form.

Purchase a qualifying product priced up to $16.00.

Roanoke’s Walmart Clearbrook location has plenty of supplies in stock. Manager Arron Robins said they are ready for the crowds.

"We prepare for back to school weekend like we prepare for Black Friday. Prepare, staff and be ready,” Robins said.

According to the Virginia Tax website, there are some guidelines for items that qualify for the tax-free holiday:

School supplies, clothing and shoes:

Qualified school supplies - $20 or less per item

Qualified clothing and footwear - $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness:

Portable generators - $1,000 or less per item

Gas-powered chainsaws - $350 or less per item

Chainsaw accessories - $60 or less per item

Other specified hurricane preparedness items - $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products:

Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use - $2,500 or less per item

