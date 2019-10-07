Ditch the calories, not the drink, with this pumpkin spice latte recipe

ROANOKE, Va. - Pumpkin spice latte is all the rage, but store-bought pumpkin coffee drinks are often packed with calories and sugar. There are ways to limit the damage.

When you are out, ask for an unsweetened drink — this way, you can add your own sweetener and control how much is going in.

Many coffee shops use a pre-made mix, so when you don't have control over sugar and other fats, just go for a smaller size.

Dr. Ariana Cucuzza, RD with Cleveland Clinic has a few tips.

"When you're out, there's a couple of things you can do - and one would be to choose a dairy alternative. Usually, they're lower in calories; something like an unsweetened almond milk, or coconut milks, something like that," Cucuzza said.

You can also try making a healthier pumpkin coffee drink at home.

Cucuzza suggests adding some canned pumpkin, along with cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla to your coffee and blending your drink with full-fat coconut cream.

Amy with Amy's Healthy Baking also has a great recipe for a healthy pumpkin spice latte.

The Ultimate Healthy Pumpkin Spice Latte



Yields: 1 latte

Make your own PSL at home for a fraction of the cost and calories! This recipe is easily doubled or tripled to serve more. 1 cup (240mL) nonfat milk

1 tbsp (15g) pumpkin purée

4 drops vanilla crème stevia, or adjusted to taste

⅛ tsp ground cinnamon

tiny pinch ground nutmeg

tiny pinch ground ginger

¾ cup (180mL) extra strong coffee

1. Add the milk and pumpkin to a small pot. Heat over medium-low heat, stirring constantly with a whisk, until the mixture begins to simmer. Add in the stevia, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. Whisk the mixture until it becomes frothy.

2. Add the coffee to a large mug, and pour the milk mixture on top.

Notes: Any milk, including all non-dairy varieties, may be substituted for the nonfat milk. Any sweetener may be substituted for the vanilla crème stevia. Adjust the amount to suit your tastes. Two shots of espresso may be substituted for the extra strong coffee. To prepare the extra strong coffee, add twice the amount of coffee grounds to the coffee maker as is required.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.