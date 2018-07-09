Dozens arrested for drunken driving during Operation CARE, state police say

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia State Police stayed busy over the July Fourth holiday, reporting that officers made a total of 42 DUI arrests during a 48-hour period.

Operation C.A.R.E. — Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort — a traffic safety initiative in which state police participated, began 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday and ended at midnight on Wednesday.

According to police, this holiday’s Operation C.A.R.E. resulted in:

The arrest of 42 alleged drunk drivers.

The stopping and summons of 4,911 speeders.

The stopping and summons of 1,251 reckless drivers.

429 citations for safety belt violations.

114 child restraint violations.

“Every impaired driver who makes the choice to get behind the wheel of a vehicle puts countless other lives at risk of injury or death,” Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle said. “We need every Virginian to make the smart, safe and sober decision to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

Police said three fatal crashes occurred during the two-day counting period, but they did not specify if the crashes were linked to impaired driving.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.