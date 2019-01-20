Drinks at Deschutes on Tuesdays benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters in January

Raise your glass while raising money for a good cause and an organization in need. Every Tuesday during the month of January, Deschutes in Roanoke will be donating money from the purchase of every pint sold to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia.

It's part of Deschutes brewery's community pints program.

“Every dollar that gets poured a dollar gets donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters. It's a rare opportunity to go and have a great beer and donate to a great cause at the same time,” said Josh Thoemke, Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO.

Every big and little match costs the organization approximately $1,800. Thoemke said donations like this are key to keeping the region’s largest youth mentoring program up and running.



