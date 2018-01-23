Amherst County High School student​ dead in crash

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - An 18-year-old driver is dead after a crash Monday afternoon in Amherst County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police were called to the fatal crash around 4:50 p.m. Monday in Amherst County.

Police said a Ford Focus was heading south on Route 778 near the intersection of Route 627 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a Freightliner Columbia 120 tractor-trailer.

The Ford's driver, identified by VSP as Kaylynn Gardner, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

Gardner was a student at Amherst County High School, 10 News has learned.

No charges were placed as the crash remains under investigation, police said.

