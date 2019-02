ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A driver was taken to a hospital Sunday night after a crash in the 7500 block of Franklin Road, the Roanoke County Police Department said.

No other vehicles were involved. The driver didn’t have any passengers at the time. The wreck took place at 7:30 p.m.

“Driver fatigue and weather conditions were likely factors,” police said in a news release.

The driver’s injuries are considered serious.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.