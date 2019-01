ROANOKE, Va. - A man was driving a car that veered off the road and crashed into the side of a home in Roanoke on Sunday evening, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The accident happened at 3700 Bear Road at 9:11 p.m. and authorities said that the driver has "medical issues."

Authorities said that no one was hurt in the accident.

