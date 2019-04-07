Eat dinner at Chipotle in Roanoke to help Big Brothers Big Sisters

ROANOKE, Va. - If you’re looking for a good excuse to dine out for dinner this week, a portion of your purchase at Chipotle will help kids in need Monday evening.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of southwest Virginia, the largest youth mentoring program in our region is having a fundraiser from 5-9 p.m. Monday.

Chipotle in Roanoke at Towers Mall is giving 33% of sales during those hours to the nonprofit.

Customers must tell the cashier that they are supporting the cause at checkout.

The money raised will be used to mentor kids and help pay for expenses to pair them with their big brother or big sister matches.

Gift cards purchased during fundraisers do not count towards total donated sales, but purchases made with an existing gift card will count for the event. Online orders will not be included in the fundraiser.

Chipotle is located at 2011 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke, Va 24015.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.