Virginia General Election Results for 2018 Virginia Proposed Constitutional Amendment Question 2

Virginia General Election results for proposed constitutional amendment question 2 on Nov. 6, 2018.

Shall the real property tax exemption for a primary residence that is currently provided to the surviving spouses of veterans who had a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be amended to allow the surviving spouse to move to a different primary residence and still claim the exemption?

