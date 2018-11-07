Rep. Morgan Griffith projected to win re-election bid against Anthony Flaccavento

ROANOKE, Va. - Rep. Morgan Griffith has successfully defended his seat against Democratic candidate Anthony Flaccavento.

Morgan Griffith won with 65 percent of the votes and more than 158,000 votes as of 10:15 p.m. with 98 percent of precincts reporting.

Morgan Griffith is currently serving his fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Griffith graduated from Salem's Andrew Lewis High School, Emory and Henry College and earned his law degree at Washington and Lee University.

Before serving in the U.S. House, Griffith served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1994 to 2011.

Griffith and his wife live with their three children in Salem, Virginia.

