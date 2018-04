LIVE ELECTION RESULTS Select Race See all results Carroll County Danville Franklin County Galax Grayson County Halifax County Henry County Lynchburg Pulaski County Radford Roanoke Roanoke County Salem Wythe County

Polls close Tuesday at 7 p.m. and 10 News will begin reports results as soon as they are reported by the Virginia Board of Elections.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.