Want to vote in primary election? Monday is your last day to register

RICHMOND, Va. - Monday is the last day to register to vote if you want your voice heard in the primary election June 11.

If you'd like to register to vote or update your information, you can do so at a local voter registration office until 5 p.m. or online until 11:59 p.m. Monday.

On the big day, you’ll want to be sure to bring one of the following accepted forms of identification when you go to vote:

Virginia driver’s license

United States passport

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles-issued photo ID

Virginia voter photo ID card

Student ID issued by a Virginia public or private school

Employer-issued photo ID

Tribal enrollment photo ID issued by one of the 11 tribes recognized by the commonwealth of Virginia

Other U.S. or Virginia government-issued photo ID

If you will require an absentee ballot, you can request one online or by filling out an application at your local voter registration office. The last day to sign up for an absentee ballot is June 8.

