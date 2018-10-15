What you need to know about Virginia's 5th District House race

As in all midterm elections, nationwide, elections will be held for all districts that make up the House of Representatives.

One of those 435 elections is for Virginia's 5th District. This district contains all of Albemarle, Appomattox, Brunswick, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Franklin, Greene, Halifax, Lunenburg, Madison, Mecklenburg, Nelson, Pittsylvania, Prince Edward and Rappahannock counties. Parts of Bedford, Fauquier and Henry counties are also included in the district, as well as the cities of Charlottesville and Danville.

Currently, that seat is held by Tom Garrett; however, due to his alcoholism, Garrett announced in May that he would not seek a second term.

That opened the race on both sides of the political spectrum.

On the ballot will be Democrat Leslie Cockburn against Republican Denver Riggleman.

Cockburn -- who pronounces her name “co-burn” -- is a newcomer to the political stage. She lives in Rappahannock, a rural northern Virginia town, and said she understands problems in rural areas, like many parts of Southside.

She’s an author and a former producer of the CBS show "60 Minutes." She’s been in the race for more than a year and said her background as a journalist prepares her for asking people questions to find out what their problems are and what the solutions might be. She said on Capitol Hill her door will be open, so anyone can talk to her about what issues they think she should address.

She says the 5th District has been badly represented.

“If they're not happy with what's going on in Washington, and they want good representation for the people of the 5th District, then they should vote for me,” she said.

Her campaign is not taking PAC money because she feels it's important to not be in the pocket of corporations.

Riggleman describes himself as a businessman and a “liberty Republican.” He’s a former Air Force intelligence officer, and he opened Silverback Distillery with his wife in Nelson County in 2014.

He said he will fight against regulations and taxes if elected. He lists his experience in the areas of business, the military, foreign policy, and infrastructure.

He wants to make sure the government stays out of people's pockets.

“Government can't make a better decision for you than you can make decisions for yourself,” he said.

He breaks from the Republican party in some ways. He supports the decriminalization of marijuana and believes it could be legalized in American in the future, and he supports same-sex marriage.

His campaign is taking money from PACs but said he will not be swayed by special interest groups.

Candidates' stance on various issues:

Immigration

Both Riggleman and Cockburn believe that immigrants who come to America legally should be treated fairly.

Riggleman has a tougher stance on border security and believes America needs to strengthen its southern border, whether it's with a wall, technology or main power. He supports a wall in “appropriate areas.”

Differing from many Republicans, he supports fast-tracking legal immigration by streamlining immigration laws.

“We're a land of immigrants so if we have a secure border I don't see any reason why we can't look at new immigration laws especially for labor and for our economy,” he said.

He said he wants to support people who've earned the right to be in the country and add them to the taxpayer base.

Cockburn believes immigration is an economic issue for the 5th District because of how many immigrants live and work there.

“We need comprehensive immigration reform. We need to make sure that they are welcome in the 5th District and that they continue to be part of our economy, and don't forget that these people are paying into social security,” she said.

Cockburn said she wants to fight the cruel treatment of immigrant families.

Both candidates believe the immigration system needs changes.

Danville

In response to Republican U.S. Senate candidate Corey Stewart’s comments, when he called Danville an unpleasant city overrun by numerous problems, both candidates generally disagree with Stewart and believe the city’s future is looking brighter than its past.

Riggleman does agree with Stewart to some extent. He believes there are still problems in the city, particularly with opioid addiction and income levels, but he agrees with local leaders that Danville is growing and is working on solving the problems it faces.

“When you see that we have this upward track or trajectory you're finally seeing some hope in the economy, even in Southside,” he said.

Cockburn opposes Stewart’s description. She said she's spoken with local leaders in Danville and agrees with them that conditions are getting better.

“Homicide rates are going down. Neighborhood situations are improving. The police are starting community policing. We have a little renaissance going on down there in the River District so long as you continue supporting it,” she said.

Gun violence

On the debate over how to curb gun violence in America, Cockburn said she grew up as a hunter and many people she grew up with in Rappahannock County care a lot about guns.

She opposes so-called loopholes, like purchases at guns shows and people found guilty of domestic violence owning a gun, among others.

“If you fix those loopholes you would get rid of 50 percent of these massacres in this country. That's really very, very significant,” she said.

She does not support bump stocks and said there needs to be more of a focus on gun safety, saying she sees a role for the NRA to train people in safety courses.

Riggleman is in favor of America focusing on mental health issues related to gun violence.

“I'm a strong 2nd Amendment supporter,” he said.

He said as a veteran he's troubled by the high number of instances of guns used in suicides.

We'll continue to update this page to include both candidates' views about more key issues.

