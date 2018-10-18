What you need to know about Virginia's Senate race

Midterm elections will be held nationwide Nov. 6 and 35 total Senate seats are being contested.

One of those Senate seats up for grabs is Virginia's.

Democrat Tim Kaine is currently serving his first term in the U.S. Senate.

Looking to win Kaine's seat are Republican Corey Stewart and Libertarian Matt Waters.

Sen. Tim Kaine has a 24-year history in Virginia politics. Since 1994, he has served as a Richmond City Council member, Richmond's mayor, Virginia's lieutenant governor, Virginia's governor and is now one of Virginia's U.S. senators.

In the 2016 Presidential election, Kaine was the running mate of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Kaine his wife have three children and live in Richmond.

Corey Stewart is an international trade attorney who calls Northern Virginia home.

He is also the at-large chairman of the Board of County Supervisors in Prince William County.

Stewart and his wife, along with their two sons, live in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Matt Waters is a Virginia native; a graduate of Hampton High School and George Mason University.

He has spent more than 20 years raising money for candidates, ballot initiatives, 501c3 and 501c4 groups, and non-profit organizations, according to his website.

Waters and his wife have five kids.

Candidates' stance on various issues:

Interstate 81

Wrecks and delays on Interstate 81 have made their way into the debate over what the next member of the Senate should do to fix the problem.

Incumbent Tim Kaine wants to wait and see what the state recommends when it concludes a study late in 2018. He says he then plans to support the study with federal dollars.

“At the federal level, what we do is give money to the states for transportation. And it's the state, through the Commonwealth Transportation Board and state agencies, that decides how to allocate. But I'll certainly be advocating that the money that we give go toward fixing these problems on interstate 81,” Kaine said.

Republican Corey Stewart says he plans to make transportation a cornerstone of his campaign with a heavy emphasis on 81.

“I'm going to focus on transportation improvements, on road improvements most importantly, I-81 - just as I have as a local official. I'm putting money into transportation and into relieving traffic congestion. That's what I'm going to do in the United States Senate,” Stewart said.

Libertarian candidate Matt Waters' position revolves more around saving taxpayer dollars, though he still sees transportation as a priority.

“The average taxpayer works from January to April 18 to pay off federal, state and local taxes. It’s about $12,000 a year. I would want to redirect some of that money to the critical issues like interstate 81 or 64 or 66 or 495, because that’s where taxpayers get more bang for their buck, so to speak,” Waters said.​​​​​​

We'll continue to update this page to include both candidates' views about more key issues.

