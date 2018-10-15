Your guide to voting in Virginia's midterm election

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginians and the rest of the nation head to the polls November 6.

With this election being a midterm election, every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is up for grabs.

In Virginia, there will be a statewide election for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Tim Kaine.

WHAT TIME ARE THE POLLS OPEN AND WHERE CAN I FIND MY POLLING PLACE?

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. and you can click here to find your polling place

___

AM I REGISTERED TO VOTE?

It's easy to check! The Virginia Department of Elections' website makes it easy to confirm.

___

DO I NEED ID?

Yes. If you're a registered voter who forgets to bring photo identification, you can cast a provisional ballot. You'll then have until noon on Friday to deliver a copy of identification to your locality’s electoral board in order for your provisional ballot to be counted.

Click here to view all forms of acceptable ID in Virginia.

___

WHAT'S ON MY BALLOT?

All Virginia residents will be able to vote in the U.S. Senate election, the election for your representative in the House of Representatives and two statewide amendment issues. For some, there may be nothing else on the ballot, but to double-check what you'll see, you can click here to enter your address and see who is on your ballot.

___

More info: http://elections.virginia.gov/

Copyright 2017 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.