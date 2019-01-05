Electrical short causes morning house fire in Danville

DANVILLE - A house caught on fire Saturday morning after an electrical short near a ceiling light fixture.

The Danville Fire Department were called to 130 Girard Street at 7:51 a.m. Crews arrived at 7:55 a.m. and found light smoke coming from the front roof area of a small one-story house, said Battalion Chief Chris Key.

Firefighters found a fire in the ceiling around a light when they went inside. After moving the home's occupant outside, firefighters were able to pull the ceiling and extinguish the fire with two water fire extinguishers.

Key said crews set up a fan to ventilate the home, secured other utilities and then helped the occupants of the house.

The fire was knocked down and determined to be under control at 8:02 am, Key said. The house sustained minor fire and smoke damage in the living room and attic.

The Danville Fire Department responded with three engines, a ladder truck, a command unit, a support unit and a fire marshal. Sixteen fire personnel were on the scene for 1 hour and 34 minutes. The Danville Life Saving Crew and Danville Police Department assisted on scene.

The cause of the fire was investigated by the fire marshal’s office and determined to be an electric short. The occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

