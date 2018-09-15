Emergency shelters open in Carroll County ahead of storm

CARROLL COUNTY - Carroll County continues to brace for significant rainfall Saturday evening through Monday.

At times, the rain could be extreme, causing flash flooding, downed trees and power outages. Officials from Carroll County said they are prepared to open shelters as necessary in various locations throughout the county.

"We are urging citizens to stay alert for changing conditions and monitor local news outlets as well as social media, the county website and Nixle alerts for announcements of shelter status and locations," county officials said in a Nixle alert Saturday afternoon.

A shelter is currently open at the VFW in Hillsville for anyone in need. Transportation to a shelter is available. Call the Emergency Operations Center at 276-730-2999 if you have questions or concerns. County officials ask the public to reserve calling 911 for emergencies only.

