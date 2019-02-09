Environmental group holds polar plunge to raise awareness

Dozens of activists on Saturday gathered for the first ever Climate Underachiever Polar Bear Plunge, a fundraising event for the Chesapeake Climate Action Network that raised awareness for climate change.

Those in attendance dipped a single toe into Richmond’s James River, two weeks after CCAN held a polar bear plunge just south of Washington, D.C.

The group held the event in protest of Dominion Energy and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, which the group feels has tried to block policies that would benefit the environment.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.