Evelyn: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Evelyn is a charismatic young lady with a sweet and caring nature. The 13-year-old loves animals and loves to be active. Evelyn’s favorite activities are swimming and bike riding; however, she is artistic and enjoys drawing and coloring. She participated in a modern dance recital in May 2015. Evelyn is on level in school and has participated in extracurricular activities after school and on summer breaks.

The best placement for Evelyn is one in which her two biological brothers can live with her. She has stated she would like a family who enjoys dancing, walking in the park, going to the movies, going bowling and trips to the spa. Evelyn would thrive in a family where she can receive one-on-one attention.

If you have questions about Evelyn or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.