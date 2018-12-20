Events going on 'Round Town December 21-23, 2018

ROANOKE - The Dickens of a Christmas snow zone and RVSPCA pet costume contest is tonight. The free, family-friendly event happens annually in Downtown Roanoke and includes favorites like roasted chestnuts, carriage rides, street performers, and more! Registration for the contest starts at 5:30 p.m. in Wells Fargo Plaza. 10 News Anchor Patrick McKee is a judge!

Explore your holiday spirit at Explore Park with the Holiday Village. The park is filled with activities, crafts, food, music and more. Start out at the Village of Lights and taste the holidays with food vendors and a beer and wine pavilion on site. It runs through Monday night.

Friday, come to the Grandin for a free screening of Bad Santa. It's part of the midnight movie series.

Check out the Holiday Trees & Gingerbread Houses in Kent Square in downtown Blacksburg. Then head over to the Lyric Theatre for the free showing of "How to train your Dragon" on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Saturday is the biggest pet adoption event in the Roanoke Valley! the MEGA Pet Adoption Event and Holiday Extravaganza is from noon to 5 pm at the Berglund Center. Admission and parking are free. There will also be adoption fee specials and vendors.

