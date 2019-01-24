Events happening 'Round Town January 25-27, 2019

ROANOKE - Learn about poverty in Lynchburg during a Bridges to Poverty event Saturday. You'll hear from people about how poverty has impacted their lives and navigate situations they face on a daily basis. Based on the 2010 U.S. Census, the City's poverty rate is 24%. This means that in 2017, a one-person household with income less than $12,060 is living in poverty. The events is free at the Miller Center from 2 p.m. To 5 p.m.

The Virginia Western Community College Amateur Radio Club joins the Roanoke Valley Amateur Radio Club in the first ever Winter Field Day at the college this weekend. The clubs will be operating for 24 hours using only batteries, generators and solar power to run the equipment. You'll be able to see what they do to help local agencies during emergencies. It's Saturday from 2 PM - 10 PM and Sunday from 8 AM - 2 PM at Virginia Western.

Sunday, it's the 100th anniversary of the Episcopal Diocese of Southwestern Virginia. Bishop Michael Curry who delivered the sermon at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding... And who also led the funeral of George H.W. Bush will be in Roanoke. The focal point of this visit will be an Episcopal Revival Service open to all to be held at the Berglund Performing Arts Center on Sunday beginning at 10 AM with doors opening at 9 AM.

Come clap and cheer at the annual Carroll County Special Olympics Basketball Classic on Sunday. It's from 2 p.m. To 5 p.m. In the Carroll County Middle School gym, It's free to watch, followed by a free meal with the athletes.

Community members and local college students will join together against childhood hunger in the Rockbridge area one soup bowl at a time during the 7th Annual Souper Bowl in Evans Hall at Washington and Lee University on Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

