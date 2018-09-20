Events happening 'Round Town September 21-22, 2018

Friday is the Harvest Moon 10K & 5K in Martinsville starting at 7:00 PM. Race day registration is available. The races start and finish at the Gazebo on Depot Street near the intersection of Franklin and Depot Streets. This annual event is known for its fun and family atmosphere, often with kids carrying light sticks and runners wearing headlamps. The races will be followed with snacks, craft brews from Mountain Valley Brewing, and dancing to the music of local performers.

Friday, Local chefs whip up "NASCAR chic" appetizers at the Piedmont Art museum's annual fundraiser in Martinsville. Themed "Start Your Engines," this year's event celebrates all things NASCAR chic; from dressed up dishes inspired by famous race tracks to dressed down attire with a racing slant from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $35.

Saturday, the Salem Red Sox third annual Fall Festival is Saturday at Haley Toyota Field. It benefits Katie's Place, a non-profit with the mission of improving the quality of life for adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. The event is from 10 a.m. To 2 p.m. And includes a petting zoo, a silent auction, inflatables, food trucks, face-painting and more. Tickets are $5 per person and children under the age of 2 are free.

Saturday is the 50th anniversary of the Fincastle Festival. The event will feature local artist exhibits and sales, crafts, music, food and local wineries. This is a rain or shine event.

Saturday is the Soaring Ridge Craft Brewing 2nd Annual Oktoberfest. This is a free event with live music all day! Fork in the Road will be there with some delicious Oktoberfest style food and of course they'll have their Oktoberfest Marzen brew on tap!

There's a Gatsby themed gala celebrating the opening of the new complex at the Al Pollard Culinary Arts Program at Virginia Western Saturday. This the 13th year of the Al Pollard Memorial Gala and golf tournament.

