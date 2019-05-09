Experts weigh in on the best hangover remedy

ROANOKE, Va. - No one likes hangovers or the terrible headaches that come with them. The good news is there are remedies that might help.

Experts say begin by picking your poison - but pick wisely.

Director of medical toxicology at Baylor college of medicine, Spencer Greene, says the darker the liquor, the worse the hangover because of what are called congeners.

For example, whiskey and tequila might hurt worse than wine or vodka.

To heal the hangover, he says water and ibuprofen are your best options.

Some people insist that supplements like magnesium, selenium or prickly pear can also help.

There are even businesses that will give you a Ipost-drink IV.

Another remedy for a hangover is eating a hearty breakfast. A good breakfast can help maintain your blood sugar levels. One thought is that low blood sugar levels could be associated with the headaches and nausea.

But even if this doesn't look appealing to you after a night out, experts say do not turn to the hair of the dog. More alcohol will just deaden your senses and prolong the inevitable.

The bottom line is there is no real guarantee that any of these things can get rid of a hangover.

They are just recommended to treat the symptoms.



