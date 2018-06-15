Families struggle to feed children during summer months, pantry in need of donations

FRANKLIN COUNTY - Now that school is out, many families struggle to provide additional meals for their children used to receive at school. Many low-income families turn to food banks for help so during the summer months, it can be hard for charity organizations to fill the need.

God's Provision Food Pantry in Franklin County is one of those organizations.

Each month. it feeds over 400 local families from Franklin County, Henry County, Martinsville and Roanoke. Rocky Mount Church of God pastor Robert Meredith said feeding that many requires at least 5,000 pounds of food.

“We see an increase, a spike, in giving in the holiday season but we find in the summertime the giving tends to trail off where the need tends to increase,” Meredith said.

Meredith said the pantry is especially in need children like and need such as peanut butter, juice boxes, fresh meat and fresh produce.

The pantry is completely operated and managed by volunteers, and services are solely dependent on food and monetary donations.

To make a donation visit the website www.rmcog.com.

Additionally ,the Rocky Mount Church of God is holding a Kingdom Run 5K on August 25 to support the pantry. Meredith said they are looking for sponsorships. All sponsorships are tax deductible. Sponsorship deadline is June 30.





