Family scares bear away from trash with talking Halloween decoration

SALEM, Va. - A family in Salem set up a little trap to scare away a bear that's been getting into the trash for years.

It turns out, scary Halloween decorations even scare animals!

The family set up a talking Halloween decoration on top of the trash can. When the bear came up to open the trash can, it was surprised by the noises and ended up walking away.

They were able to catch it all on video with a hidden camera.

The family says they've tried everything to lock their trash cans, but the bear still managed to get in, so they say this was their last, fun resort.