FASWVA and Kroger kick off peanut butter donation campaign

ROANOKE - Feeding America Southwest Virginia said that jars of peanut butter are what families in need ask for the most.

Although it's non-perishable and most requested, It is the least donated food item.

The need is so great, the organization has partnered with Kroger to dedicate the month of August to collecting as many pounds as they can.

All Kroger stores in the region have made it easy to donate at checkout. Amanda Allen with Feeding America Southwest Virginia said it's an important food staple to fill pantries for families who are struggling.

“It's great for kids, it's great for seniors. That's another reason why we really like to get peanut butter and distribute peanut butter, is a lot of people like it, it's palatable to a lot of peoples tastes, it's got a lot of protein and a shelf stable as well,” Allen said.



You can also make online donations to the purchase of peanut butter by clicking here.

The campaign runs through the entire month of August.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.