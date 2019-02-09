Fire at Virginia Dare Marina

BEDFORD COUNTY - Bedford fire fighters responded to a fire early Saturday morning near Smith Mountain Lake.

According to Responding Fire Facebook page, several fire companies were called to the report of a structure fire at the Virginia Dare Marina at Smith Mountain Lake.

According to the post, the main building and the dock were both on fire. They have since been put out. Photos of the scene were posted showing heavy smoke.

No word on any possible injuries.

10 News will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.