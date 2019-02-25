Fire damages kitchen in Danville home

DANVILLE, Va. - A house was damaged in Danville by a fire on Sunday.

The Danville Fire Department reported to a fire at 116 Hamilton St. at 8 p.m. on Sunday and contained the fire to the kitchen, which had heavy damage.

There was nobody in the house and most of the occupants’ personal belongings were spared from damage, authorities said.

Fire officials said the kitchen stove had been left on while the occupants left the house after high winds caused power outages in the area. The power was restored while the occupants were still not home, resulting in the fire, officials said.

