Fire destroys Roanoke County home

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A single-story home on the 7500 block of Cove Holllow Road in Roanoke County was destroyed on Saturday when it caught on fire, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Two adults who occupied the home escaped and were not injured, but a dog is confirmed dead and it is believed that a cat died as well, according to authorities.

The residence is located in the Fort Lewis area of Roanoke County, where fire hydrants are not present, authorities said.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene to investigate the cause of the blaze.

The two adults are displaced and the American Red Cross will be assisting them. Crews

from Fort Lewis, Masons Cove, Cave Spring, and Montgomery County responded to the fire, according to authorities.

