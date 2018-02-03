Firefighters battle barn fire, save nearby business and building

SALEM - The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a barn fire at 235 South Yorkshire St. Saturday morning.

The first units arrived around 2:21 a.m., just five minutes after receiving a 911 call.

The barn was fully engulfed when they arrived on scene. Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 35 minutes, but it took several hours to completely extinguish. In addition, the first units on the scene were able to protect a nearby business and extinguish another fire in an adjacent barn.



Approximately 24 personnel from the Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to the call. Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department stood by and handled additional calls while crews were on the fire.



The fire remains under investigation by the Salem Fire Marshal’s Office and there is no damage estimate at this time.



