'Floss-Off' to beat cancer in downtown Roanoke dance-off

ROANOKE - Raising money for cancer research, a local restaurant is tapping into a popular social media trend to raise money to help the community.

The public can “Floss Off” this Tuesday in the square outside of Jack Browns in downtown Roanoke during a charity dance-off.

Jack Brown's is partnering with Parkway Brewing Company for the event.

Ten percent of all profits made at Jack Browns is going to the American Cancer Society.

Demetrius Calloway, Jack Brown’s bar manager said the unique event was meant to be inclusive for the entire family.

"Because it will get the kids out. And you know we definitely want to have kids involved with it because the kids are affected by that as well,” Calloway said.

Floss for a cause happens Tuesday from 5 to 9 p.m.

There will be a raffle and much more. Find more details here.



