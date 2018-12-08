Floyd County Sheriff's Office seeks identities of 2 suspected robbers

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. - The Floyd County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two people wanted in connection with a robbery.

The robbery happened Friday at Willis Village Mart in Floyd County.

Officials said no weapons were brandished during the robbery.

Floyd County Sheriff's Office

The suspected robbers left the scene in a white, four-door car, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 540-745-9334 or call the anonymous tip line at 540-745-9395.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.