Floyd County Sheriff's Office seeks identities of 2 suspected robbers

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. - The Floyd County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two people wanted in connection with a robbery.
The robbery happened Friday at Willis Village Mart in Floyd County.
Officials said no weapons were brandished during the robbery.
The suspected robbers left the scene in a white, four-door car, officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 540-745-9334 or call the anonymous tip line at 540-745-9395.
