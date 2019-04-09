Forest woman stopped with gun at Roanoke Airport

TSA finds loaded handgun in luggage at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

ROANOKE, Va. - The Transportation Security Administration finds a loaded handgun in luggage at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

TSA says the Forest woman had a 9mm handgun in her carry-on.

Screeners say the gun was loaded with ten bullets.

People who bring a handgun to the checkpoint could be fined up to $13,000, though a first offense typically brings a fine of $3,900.

This applies to travelers with or without a concealed carry permit.

Passengers can travel with firearmss in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declased.

They must be unloaded and packed in a hard-side case and locked.

TSA says this is the first gun found at the airport this year.

