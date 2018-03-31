Former Gov. Wilder says he wasn't properly notified about testifying against Joe Morrissey

Del. Joe Morrissey sworn back into office while in jail (Image 1)

RICHMOND, Va.- - Former Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder says he wasn't properly notified that he was expected to testify at a disciplinary hearing for his one-time attorney, Joe Morrissey.

Morrissey had hearings this week on multiple complaints, including one from Wilder, who questioned Morrissey's competence and diligence while Morrissey represented him and his now-defunct National Slavery Museum.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Morrissey's lawyers had issued a subpoena for Wilder to appear as a witness, but Wilder didn't show up. That complaint was dismissed.

While the judges said Wilder was properly served the subpoena, Wilder disagreed. He told the newspaper he doesn't consider the issue resolved.

Morrissey, a former state delegate, had his law license revoked at the end of the weeklong hearing after the judges found he had violated other conduct rules.

His attorney says he will appeal.

