BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech police said the department’s former K-9 officer, Bax, has died.

Department officials said due to his failing health, Bax had recently retired.

The department thanked Bax’s partner, Officer Jaret Reece, and his family for caring for Bax and making the K-9 a member of their family.

“Rest in peace, Bax,” the department posted Sunday. “Job very well done."

