Four displaced after apartment fire in Salem

SALEM - Four people were displaced after an apartment fire Saturday morning in Salem. According to Mike Stevens, Salem communications director the fire happened on 202 Maple St. just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

Four people were inside the three-unit apartment building at the time of the fire and all were able to escape without injury.

The first firefighter units arrived within four minutes of receiving the call and found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the building. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes of the first engine’s arrival, Stevens said. The building was damaged by fire and smoke, but the fire was contained to a room on the second floor.

Approximately 21 personnel from the Salem Fire and EMS Department and the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department responded to the call. The Roanoke Fire & EMS Department handled additional calls while units were on scene.

The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire and at this time neither a cause nor a damage estimate has been determined. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.