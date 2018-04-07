Four people charged in death of North Carolina man

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.- - Four people have been charged with murder in the death of a North Carolina man whose final moments were livestreamed and posted on Facebook.

The Fayetteville Observer reports one of the four wanted in the January 2017 death of 27-year-old Calvin Blackshire Jr. turned himself in. Warrants have been issued for the others, including one who is an inmate at a prison in Elizabeth City.

They face charges including first-degree murder and conspiracy.

Blackshire was found in a motel parking lot with a gunshot wound. As he lay dying, an onlooker livestreamed Blackshire's last moments. Authorities said at the time that the person who recorded and posted the video didn't break a law.

Blackshire's mother, Pamela, says she plans to put flowers on her son's grave to mark the arrests.

