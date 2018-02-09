Franklin Road Bridge in Roanoke is about halfway done

ROANOKE, Va. - The Franklin Road bridge is about halfway finished.

Roanoke crews say most of the work so far can't be seen because it's buried in the ground.

The old bridge has been completely torn down, foundations are finished, and 90 percent of the piling for steel piles is done.

You should be able to see the work being done now, as it's all above ground work.

The former bridge was built in 1936, with a lifespan of 50 years.

The bridge closed in January 2017 and is on schedule to be finished in January 2019.

The $10.5 million cost is being shared by Roanoke and the Virginia Department of Transportation.

