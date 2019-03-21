Franklin Road bridge to reopen Friday

ROANOKE - One of the most traveled roads in Roanoke City is about to reopen after a more than two-year hiatus. The Franklin Road bridge construction is complete. Construction crews put the finishing aesthetic touches on the bridge Friday.

The bridge, made up of 18 million pounds of concrete and 1.2 million pounds of steel took thousands of man hours to complete. The project rebuilt the bridge that was originally put in place in 1933.

Roanoke City engineer Luke Pugh said the new bridge will be safer, and more accommodating to pedestrians and cyclists. Flashing traffic lights have been set up at the crosswalk in front of the bridge 48 hours ahead of the opening to let drivers know the traffic pattern is about to change.

The bridge will reopen Friday at 11:30 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.



