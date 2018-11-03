Free dinner for Veterans coming up at Vinton War Memorial

VINTON - The annual Blue Ridge Veterans Celebration dinner is Friday, November 9. The free event honors veterans and their families.

This year's guest speaker is John Long from the National D-Day Memorial. He will talk about the Boy Scouts involvement during World War II.

After the dinner and ceremony, there will be a flag retirement ceremony.

"It ensures that our youth are going to understand some of the sacrifices that our veterans have made. They may not understand at the time but they will as they're exposed to it," said Tony Whitaker, with the Great Valley District Boy Scouts of America.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to interact with veterans, to show appreciation for all our veterans have done for our country," said Mary Beth Layman, with the Town of Vinton.

The dinner is at the Vinton War Memorial starting at 5:30 p.m. It's free for Veterans and a guest. It's $5 for all others.

There is more information on the Blue Ridge Veterans Celebration facebook page here.

