Free Floyd Fest tickets for teachers

ROANOKE - Teachers can get free tickets to this year's Floyd Fest. It's part of the new "FloydFest For Faculty" Program.

FloydFest is offering every full-time K-12 teacher in the counties of Floyd, Patrick, Franklin, Carroll, Montgomery, and Roanoke, and the cities of Roanoke and Salem, the opportunity to receive (1) Single-Day, Any-Day General Admission ticket to FloydFest 18~Wild from July 25-29.

Supplies are limited to 500 tickets, and ALL submissions must be postmarked on April 17, 2018 (Tax Day), no earlier and no later, and sent to: Across-the-Way Productions, 117 Dogwood Hill Road, Boones Mill, VA 24065. Submissions postmarked prior to or after April 17 will not be accepted; no email submissions will be accepted.

To submit a request for a free ticket, provide the following information on school letterhead: Legal Name, Contact Email, Cell Phone, School County, School Name, Grade that You Teach, and Official Teacher ID or Documentation (photos are sufficient).

For some fun, teachers are encouraged to decorate their envelope, or have their students decorate the envelope, before placing it in the mail. Across-the-Way Productions will choose select decorated envelopes to display as an onsite art installation during FloydFest 18~Wild, and five of the best-decorated envelopes will receive special gifts once onsite.

FloydFest 18~Wild's lineup includes Foster The People, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Old Crow Medicine Show, Gov't Mule, The Infamous Stringdusters, Tyler Childers, ZZ Ward, Leftover Salmon, Hiss Golden Messenger, Greta Van Fleet, Keller Williams' Petty Grass Featuring The HillBenders, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Antibalas, Buffalo Mountain Jam, Langhorne Slim, Nikki Lane, The Steel Wheels, Son Little, Nicki Bluhm, The Lil Smokies, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, No BS! Brass Band, The Mother Hips, Devon Gilfillian, Lindsay Lou, Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, South Hill Banks, Dharma Bombs, The National Reserve, The Broadcast, Erin & The Wildfire, Mama Said String Band, Fireside Collective, Sol Searchers, Blue Mule, The Floorboards, My Radio, Black Mountain Revival, The Dead Reckoning, OmegaWolfe, Morgan Wade & The Stepbrothers, Los Chupacabras, GOTE and The Jam, with more artist announcements to come.

There is more information on www.floydfest.com

