Free medical, dental and vision care this weekend

BUENA VISTA - The Remote Area Medical Clinic sponsored by Southern Virginia University returns to the Rockbridge Area on March 10th and 11th beginning at 6 AM.

This free clinic offers Medical, Dental and Vision services plus children's physicals and infant checkups.

The weekend clinic is located in the Knight Sports Arena, 1 University Drive, Buena Vista. The parking lot will open at 12:00 AM (midnight) and numbered tickets will be given out to determine the order of service beginning at 3:00 AM. The doors to the clinic will open at 6:00 AM both days.

All services are provided on a first come first served basis. Dental services include extractions, fillings and cleaning; vision services include eye exams, glaucoma testing, diabetic eye exams and eye glasses based on prescription; medical services are for general medical conditions, physicals and women's health.

There is no charge for services, and no insurance or identification is required to receive medical, dental or vision care.



For more information visit ramusa.org/virginia online or call 276-870-6299

