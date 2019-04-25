Free outdoor gym coming to Bedford

BEDFORD, Va.- - The town of Bedford is getting an outdoor gym facility. The small town is the first in Virginia to make outdoor fitness free for all. Town leaders partnered with National Fitness Campaign to install a state of the art facility at Liberty Lake Park. The gym is a body weight circuit training facility designed to transform the public park into a wellness hub.



D.W. Lawhorne, director of Public Works said "I saw an opportunity for a grant available to help us pay for these and put them in. I noticed that there was no one in Virginia that had one. And thought it would be a good opportunity for us to complement our park with one and also the first one in Virginia to get one."

A special fitness court launch event is scheduled in May.

The town is partnering with Sharptop Crossfit to offer free classes once a month Saturdays.

