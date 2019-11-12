Fusion: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Fusion is a 12-year-old who has a vibrant spirit and is very friendly towards all those she meets. Fusion is quite energetic and loves playing outside. She also loves animals, especially horses.

Fusion enjoys celebrating Holidays and her favorite holiday is Halloween. She also loves watching movies and YouTube videos. Her favorite movie is Aladdin. Fusion currently participates in cheerleading, but she also loves gymnastics and yoga. These activities provide a great outlet for her boundless energy.

Fusion loves a good story. She is a huge fan of the Harry Potter series, and does an awesome impression of Hermione. She is very animated, loves to laugh, and also has a great sense of humor. Fusion is caring and thoughtful.

She has the ability to empathize with others, which is one of her great gifts!

She would do best in a home where there is structure and routine but also nurturing. Ideally Fusion would do best in a home where she is the youngest child.

If you have questions about Fusion or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.