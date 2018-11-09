Georgia: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Georgia has a laugh that is contagious and a smile that will brighten your day. She is very smart and receives good grades in school. Georgia is a typical teenager who enjoys shopping and social media. She also enjoys reading, dancing and singing. Georgia participated in several recitals where she was applauded for her beautiful voice.

The 16-year old has a brother who she keeps in touch with, despite not living together. Georgia would love to be adopted by a warm family that will take the time to understand her.

If you would like to learn more about Georgia or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

