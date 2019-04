GILES CO. - A mudslide has forced business owners to temporarily close a Giles County resort.

Kairos Wilderness Resort has announced it will be closed Sunday due to a mudslide making access impossible.

The resort's Facebook page says the road is completely covered and impassable.

Owners say they will update their social media when it's been cleared up.

