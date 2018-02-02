Giles Community Hospital to expand specialty services

PEARISBURG - Access to health care continues to be a struggle for rural communities in our region, forcing many to travel long distances to get the care they need.

Carilion Giles Community Hospital is undergoing a new construction project that could drastically cut drive and wait times for patients needing specialty care.

“We are excited to begin this new project,” said Kristie Williams, R.N., vice president and CGCH administrator. “The new space will give our patients better access to our current specialties and allow us to offer additional services in the future.”

If you live in Giles or Monroe County, the next closest hospital to receive many specialty services could be over an hour away.



Transportation is one of the biggest issues Veronica Stump, director of nursing said patients pointed out in their community health needs assessment surveys.



"Transportation has been a need that has been identified. Especially in patients who rely on family members to provide that transportation. Often times they are having to take a full day off from work," Stump said.

Those surveys from three years ago prompted a new 10,410 square feet addition to make room for more specialty services.

The specialty clinic that will attach to the hospital will allow the hospital to expand specialty services they already have like orthopedics, cardiovascular and general surgery. They also hope to add more in the future.

The expansion will include 11 exam rooms, two treatment rooms, clinical work areas and create opportunities to attract more physicians and nurses.

"We hope to be able to offer urology, nephrology, different types of services that we don't currently have,” Stump said.

Carilion hopes to identify more needs in this year's community survey that can be taken online by clicking here. The survey is available for residents living throughout the Roanoke and New River Valley as well as Tazewell.



In the meantime, construction will not interrupt current patient care. The new facility should be open mid-summer.



