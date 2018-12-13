Google releases 2018's top search terms, video guaranteed to choke you up

Can you believe 2018 is drawing to a close? This has been a year of some pretty important elections, another royal wedding, the keto diet, big eyelashes, Fortnite, and of course, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande (OK, now we’re talking in Google search terms, if you can’t tell).

Yes, the world’s favorite search engine has released the most-searched terms of 2018.

This year came with ups and downs. The Thai cave rescue was miraculous, was it not? But the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, was horrific. Google Trends is reminding us of all the highs and lows, and the company has organized all the information into little lists that are very easy to navigate and decipher.

For example, if you’re wondering about overall search terms for the year, here’s what people most often looked up, in this order: World Cup, Hurricane Florence, Mac Miller, Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain.

As for people, internet searchers were seeking information on Demi Lovato, Meghan Markle, Brett Kavanaugh, Logan Paul and Khloe Kardashian.

Pretty fascinating, huh?

We referenced big eyelashes earlier as a trend, based on these beauty-related searches:

You can sort through all the top searches by clicking or tapping here. Those include news stories, athletes, actors, diets (hence, the keto diet), fashion brands, food (unicorn cake, really?), GIFs, politicians, songs and how-tos, among other categories.

It is kind of refreshing, though, to read the “how-to” search terms. People wanted to know how to vote and how to register to vote, and then voter turnout in November was reportedly the highest it’s been in nearly 50 years.

People were also curious about Bitcoin and “Who won Mega Millions?”

Oh, and try not to cry at this video Google put together.

Graham Media Group 2018