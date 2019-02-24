Google searches could reveal each state's top pick for Oscars Best Picture

Oscar nominations are out, and it looks like 2019 is going to be a tight race. The Oscars are one of the most highly anticipated award shows of the season.

The analysts at USDirect created a map revealing each state’s top pick for the Oscars Best Picture award, according to Google Trends. Bohemian Rhapsody, Black Panther and A Star is Born are all among the top movies from 2018. The group based it's findings on the most searched-for movies on Google.

Findings indicate that Virginians pick for Best Picture is Green Book

According to Google Trends, Bohemian Rhapsody is the most-searched movie in 50 percent of the United States. Indicating America loves movies about music, the report found that three of the four top-searched films are about musicians—Black Panther is the only exception.

Even though the majority of Green Book takes place in the South, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, and the Carolinas searched the most for Black Panther.

Vice, BlacKkKlansman, and The Favourite didn’t appear as most-searched in any of the states.

Read the full report here.

