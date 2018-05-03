First-ever Spartan Kids Race coming to Green Park in July

Green Park will host the first-ever Spartan Kids Race on July 21-22, Virginia's Blue Ridge Sports announced on Monday.

The two-day event will target close to 4,000 kids ages 4-14 and will be filled with specially designed obstacle courses, healthy food and experiential brand activations.

Kids ages 4-6 will run a 1/2 mile, kids ages 7-9 will run a mile while kis ages 10-14 will run two miles. There also will be races for kids with developmental disabilities.

For more information, contact Scott Ramsburg of Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism at sramsburg@roanokecountyva.gov or 540-777-6327, or Catherine Fox ,of Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge, at cfox@visitvbr.com or 540-342-6025.

